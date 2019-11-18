Jennings Edwin “Eddie” Boley passed away November 6, 2019 at his home.

Eddie was born February 27, 1948 to the late Jennings C. Boley and Della Boley of Cliff Top, WV. He graduated from Charleston High School in 1967. He married Sharon Sullivan in 1971. Eddie worked for the WV Parks Department and later for WV State College.

Eddie is survived by Sharon Boley as well as his daughter, Allison Madara (Mike) and 2 granddaughters, Teegan and Ayla Madara.

He was proceeded in death by his sister, Betty Stobba and parents Jennings and Della Boley.

Memorial services will be held at a later time.