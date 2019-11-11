Jeffery Alan Deem, 57, of Ripley passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House following a short illness.

He was born April 5, 1962 at Marietta, OH a son of the late Jacqueline Deem Clark. Jeff was a proud graduate of the Class of 1980 from Williamstown High School. Following high school he attended West Virginia University and played football for the Mountaineers. Jeff was a very low key man who enjoyed watching sports, especially when his kids were playing, spending time with family, and taking walks with Cora the family dog. He was also known to have a crazy obsession with pens.

He is survived by his wife Daryn Caltrider Deem; sons Preston and Parker Deem (Ali); Brother David Clark (Jeff Humphrey); sister Loriann Fields (Gary); uncle Mike Deem (Becky); nephews Mason Flinn, Daniel Willis, Logan Ash (Misty), Ethan Ash; nieces Lexi Ash, Beth Carrasco (Javier), Eryn Alexander (Jeff); Cousins Jason Deem (Missy), Michelle Winnell, Cayla Smith, Aiven Smith and Embri Harbison, Gracie Winnell; Great nieces and nephews Addison, Barrett, Peyton, Molly, Whitney, and Wesley.

In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his step-father, Ralph Clark.

A memorial service to celebrate Jeff’s life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, November 16th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jeff’s memory to Sarcoma Foundation of America, PO Box 98160, Washington, DC 20090 or Animal Rights Fur-ever (ARF). Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.