Gary A. Talbert Sr. passed away at home on November 4, 2019 following an extended illness.

Gary was born in Charleston, WV on September 18, 1949 to the late Oneda Teel Marion and Hobert Hayward Talbert. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired auto mechanic. He enjoyed attending and socializing at the Ripley Senior Center and tried to never miss a day when they were open. Most importantly he was a proud Christian and was a member of Ripley Baptist Temple.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Larry Talbert and his son, William Michael Talbert.

He is survived by his children Gary A. Talbert Jr. (Allison), Sheila Casto (J.P.) Johnathon Talbert (Amy); grandchildren J.W. Casto (Madi), Ashley Casto (Ranse), Krystina Gholson (Jake), Olivia Talbert, Gabriel Talbert, Samuel Talbert and Isaiah Talbert; great-grandchildren Aspen Casto and Kairi Gholson. As well as a great-grandson on the way.

Gary graciously donated his body to the Marshall University Human Gift Registry for medical science and research education. Further service details will be released at a future date.