Stephen Wayne Kelly Sr., 71 of Ripley passed away on October 30, 2019 at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg following a short illness.

Steve was born March 23, 1948 in Parkersburg, a son of Deloris Randolph Kelly and the late Archie Kelly. He was a 1966 Graduate of Ripley High School and served in the US Army Reserves. Steve worked as a Land Agent and owned S.W. Kelly Land Service. He loved old cars especially Ford Model T’s and Model A’s. He was a member of the Mountain State “T’s” in Charleston, the Southern “A’s” Model A Club in Gallipolis, Ohio, the Country Roads T and A Club in Parkersburg and the Indian River A’s in Melbourne, FL.

In addition to his mother, Deloris Kelly, he is survived by his wife of 44 years, Charlene Morrison Kelly; son Stephen (Teresa) Kelly Jr.; daughter Susanne Kelly; three grandchildren, Alexandra and Noah Kelly and Lilly Crist; sisters Linda Allen (Vernon) Simpson and Barbara (Bobby) O’Connor; nieces, Kelly (Issac) Goff, Sarah O’Connor and Carey Allen.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Dwight Goff officiating. Burial with Military Rites provided by the Jackson Count Honor Guard will be at the Fairplain Cemetery. Viewing will be from 11 am until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

