Linda Carol Tippens, 76 of Sandyville, died peacefully at home October 13th, 2019. She was surrounded by family to her very last breath.

Linda was born on October 25th, 1942. She married her sweetheart John Amos Tippens of 46 years on November 5th, 1966.

She deeply loved her two children Carol Sue Barr (Ricky) and John Alan Tippens.

The past 25-plus years of her life were devoted to her grandchildren—Jordan Barr, Paige Barr, and Jacob Barr—in addition to her little love bug, Payson, her great granddaughter; and her future granddaughter-in-law, Kaitlyn Bailey.

She also cherished her relationships with her “other” grandchildren who would hang out for her humor and advice. She loved all of them, as well as her numerous friends.

Linda retired from the State of West Virginia, Jackson County Circuit Clerk office. Linda was a member of the Sandyville Church of Christ, and a regular attendee of the Sandyville Senior Center.

She is preceded in death by her husband John Tippens; mother Lucy Taylor; grandparents Rollie and Inez Allen; and brother Roscoe Taylor. Linda is survived by sisters Ilona Mullins (David), Inez Freshour (Clarence); brother Frank McVey (Nina); sister-in-law Laura Taylor; in addition to multiple nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces. Linda also leaves behind her two dogs, Boo Boo and Colby. She will be missed dearly.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Ministers Jordan Barr and Sam Bartrug officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Independence Cemetery at Sandyville. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.