Stanley Paul “Stan” Beasley, 68 of Ravenswood, passed away on October 8, 2019 at the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus, OH.

Stan was born July 18, 1951 in Princeton, Indiana, a son of the late Thomas and Velma Wilhite Beasley. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving for seven years and worked for General Electric with over 35 years of service. Stan was a faithful member of the Ripley Baptist Temple. Over the years Stan served as a Deacon, Bus Driver, Sunday School Teacher and helped with the sound system of the church. He was known to dress the part when teaching Sunday School or Vacation Bible School. He was known as the “Mr. Fixit” in his neighborhood and could repair almost anything. He loved being a Husband, Father and Grandfather!

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Charlotte Posten Beasley; daughters and sons-in-law (whom were like sons) Heather and Scott Davisson and Ashley and Bo Burgess; grandchildren, Nate Burgess, Nick Burgess, Gracelynn Davisson, Elijah Davisson and Nolan Burgess; brother Lowell Beasley.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Memmer.

Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Ripley Baptist Temple, Charleston Dr., Ripley, with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. A time of visitation will be from 11 am until the time of service on Saturday at the church.

Donations in memory of Stan may be made to the Hope Hollow, P.O. Box 141423, Columbus, Ohio 43214. This Provides Welcome, Hospitality and Hope to cancer patients and their loved ones, who are financially in need, while coming to Columbus, Ohio for cancer treatment

Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley is serving the family.

