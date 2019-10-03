Edith Allene Mairs Wickiser, 93, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on September 30, 2019, at Ravenswood Village in Ravenswood.

She was born on April 3, 1926, in Charleston, WV, to the late Marcus and Emma Edens Mairs. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Ravenswood where she was the bookkeeper, and pianist for 60 years. She was a paralegal in the Bibbee and Goode Law Office and an administrative assistant at Union Carbide. She also worked at Cope’s Market in Ravenswood. Edith loved music.

She is survived by her daughter, Sue Ann (Tom) Bowden; son, Michael R. (Deborah) Wickiser; 5 grandchildren, Sarah Bowden, Victoria Wickiser, Margaret Wickiser, Matthew Bowden, and Maxwell Wickiser.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood with Pastor Bryan Arthur officiating. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery.

Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Friday, October 4, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 302 Henry Street, Ravenswood, WV 26164.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome. The obituary may be viewed on our website at www.roushfuneralhome.net.