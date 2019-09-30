Crystal Dawn Kiser, 37 of Ripley, passed away August 10, 2019.

She was a daughter of Emory Boggess Jr. and the late Brenda Monk Boggess. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Donald Monk and Emory Boggess Sr. She was a graduate of Sissonville High School and Mountaineer Beauty College and was a Cosmetologist. She worked part time at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. She was an avid animal lover and attended the Grace Community Church.

In addition to her father, left to cherish her memory is her loving children, Breanna Brooke Kiser and Draven Michael Kiser whom she cherished and adored. Other survivors include her grandmothers Janet Monk and Janet Boggess, sister Tiffany (Kayla), nieces Destiny and Layla along with a lot of other family whom loved her dearly.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

The family is in the process of setting up a trust account for her children, but in the meantime, if you would like to give a donation to the children please write the check to the child individually c/o Debbie Good, 7574 Kentuck Road, Gandeeville, WV 25243.

Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley is serving the family.