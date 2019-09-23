Wanetta Elizabeth (Garret) Morris, 93, of Cross Lanes and formerly of Ripley, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.

She was born on October 27, 1925 in Dunbar, one of two twin girls to the late Golda and Jesse Garret.

Wanetta was a graduate of Dunbar High School and trained at St. Francis Hospital to be a Registered Nurse.

She worked in hospitals and for doctors in Kanawha County and for Jackson General Hospital in Ripley, retiring in 1982.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ripley, where she sang in the choir.

Wanetta was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 38 years, Howard, and two sisters, Wanda Coffey and Joan Gray.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Michelle Morris, her granddaughters, Caroline and Catherine, and two special nieces, Linda Gilbert and Gina Johnson.

Wanetta donated her body to WVU for health sciences education and research. There will be no services.