Paul James “Buck” Hackney, 52, of Evans, WV, passed away September 12, 2019, of injuries received in automobile accident.

He was born December 2, 1966, in Charleston, WV, the son of the late Romie Lewis and Ada Margaret (Rhodes) Hackney.

Buck was a carpenter, roofer and former employee of Facemyer Lumber. He was a 4-H leader and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his daughters, Shyana Townsend and Ada Townsend; brothers, Romie Hackney, Jr. and Ronald Keith Hackney; sisters, Betty Burgess, Brenda Bernard, Donna Friend, JoAnn Goff, Lemmel Hackney Reva Hackney, Rita Mae Rhodes and several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

Service will be 6 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home of Monday. Private interment will be in the Jackson Chapel Cemetery, Mount Alto, WV.

Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com