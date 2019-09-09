Charles W. Whyte Sr., 98, of Ravenswood passed away on August 30, 2019 at Ravenswood Care Center following an extended illness. He was born in Wheeling, WV on February 14, 1921 a son of the late Frank J. and Katherine Hack Whyte.

Through his life and career, he also lived in St. Albans, Gay and Ravenswood, WV. He was preceded in death by wife Eleanor Lilley Whyte; his oldest son, James Anthony Whyte; a grandson, Nicholas Morriston; and his youngest brother, Thomas J. Whyte.

He attended Annapolis Naval Academy and Notre Dame University. He was a Veteran of World War II (Army Corp. of Engineers). His life dream was to go to Aviation School to become a Pilot, however, his parents did not like that idea so he never got to fulfill that dream. He would take his family to many Airports to watch planes take off and land. He loved flight! He also loved to fish, fly fishing being one of his many talents, along with tying his own flies. It takes an artistic and steady hand to tie some of the flies he had tied over the years. He also loved cars and loved to drive. In nice weather, almost every Sunday after Church meant a trip to a State Park and a picnic. In his younger years he rebuilt many old English Sports Cars. He and his wife, Eleanor, were members of the WV Sports Car Club and drove in many car rallies. His family believes those were some of his happiest times. In his later years he played golf. He and his wife loved to be on the road and loved festivals. In his last week he told many stories, and those stories will be remembered and cherished forever. His employment career was with the WV Rating Bureau (later I.S.O. Inc.). After he retired from I.S.O. he worked for Brewer and CO. doing contract design work.

He is survived by 11 children: Karen Kryah (Richard), Maribeth Assaley, Charles “Chip” Whyte Jr., Valerie Whyte, Diane Miller (David), Pam Hanson, Robert Whyte (Sandy),Richard Whyte (Julie), Patti Cornett (Sonny), Becky Morriston, and Dr. Daniel Whyte (Raigan) along with 32 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren; a sister Mary Rose McClung and a brother, Frank J. Whyte (Linda) and many nieces and nephews.

Charles compassionately donated his body to the Human Gift Registry of West Virginia University for the advancement of medical education and research.

The family is honoring Charles life with a time of memory and fellowship on Saturday,, September 28, 2019 from 3 to 5 pm at Waybright Funeral Home, 511 S. Church St., Ripley, WV 25271.

