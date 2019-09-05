Joyce S. Burdette, 89, formerly of Vienna, died at her home in Williamsburg, VA, on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband L.C. “Dick” Burdette; a daughter, Cynthia Joyce; a sister, Helen Hinzman; a brother, Keith Simmons; and her parents, Sattis and Thelma Simmons, of Ripley, WV.

Joyce was born March 26, 1930 in Ripley, WV, and was the daughter of Sattis and Thelma Simmons. Her father was the former editor and publisher of the Jackson Herald newspaper and the President of The Bank of Ripley.

Joyce loved her family beyond measure and was tremendously loved in return. They and her many friends will greatly miss her gracious presence in their lives.

She is survived by her daughter Rebecca “Beckie” Perkins and her husband Steven, of Alexandria, VA; and grandchildren, Gregory Perkins and his wife, Addison, of Washington D.C., and Stephanie Perkins and her fiancé, Michael Nyman, of Alexandria, VA.

Interment will be held in private at Ivy Hill Cemetery, near her surviving daughter, Beckie, in Alexandria, VA. She is to be buried alongside her husband and daughter.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice House of Williamsburg, www.williamsburghospice.org/donate. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.