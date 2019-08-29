Iva Annis Workman, 97, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on August 27, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Ravenswood.

She was born on October 23, 1921, in Bim, WV, the oldest of ten children, to the late Early and Dona Green Peters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Workman; sisters, Eileen Bradford and Lois Brewer; and brothers, Dallas Peters, Dean Peters, Arlie Peters, and Earl Peters.

Iva enjoyed flowers and crafting, hunting and fishing. She was a member of Milhoan Ridge Baptist Church for many years.

She is survived by her daughter, Clara Hackney and her husband Roy; 2 grandsons, Scott and Terry Hackney; 3 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren; sister, Opal Pennington; and brothers, Arney and Denzil Peters.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood with Pastor Dee Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery.

Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Sunday, September 1, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd, W, Charleston, WV 25387, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome. The obituary may be viewed on our website at www.roushfuneralhome.net.