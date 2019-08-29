Beulah Ann (Hamon) Akens Sigman, 81, of Ripley, WV, went to be with her heavenly Father and family August 26, 2019, following an extended illness.

She was born September 2, 1937, in Ripley, WV, a daughter of the late Ova M. and Lucy Forrest (Burdette) Hamon. In addition to her parents her first husband, Carl L. Akens; brother, Ray C. Hamon; sisters, Norrine Freeman and Betty Parton also preceded her in death.

Beulah was a 1955 graduate of Ripley High School and later attended West Virginia State College. Beulah started her career in Statts Mills, WV as a teacher. She later worked at the Village Cafeteria where she met the love of her life, Carl Akens. She worked at Thomas & Wolfe grocery store for several years before being hired by the Jackson County Board of Education and retired with 35 years of service as a cook.

She was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church, Ripley, WV and member of the United Methodist Women. She was a member of the Ripley Alumni Association, member of the V.F.W. Post # 6669 Ladies Auxiliary, Ravenswood, WV, member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter # 17, Ripley, WV, member of the Jackson County Senior Choir, member of the Jackson County Red Hat Society and a life member of the Jackson County Association of Retired School Employees.

Survivors include her husband, Ralph Sigman, daughter, Beverly Allgire of Ripley; son, William “Bud” (Beverly) Akens of Ripley; grandchildren, Seth (Samantha) Casto of Evans, Zachary and Kasey Akens of Ripley; great-grandchildren, Cameron and McKinze Casto of Evans; sister Sandra (John) Gunther of Ripley; brother, Avas B. Hamon of St. Albans. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and sisters and brothers in law.

Service was 7:30 p.m. ~ Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with the Rev. Ford Price officiating. Visitation was from 5:30 until time of the service on Thursday, at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley, WV.

In lieu of flowers donations are preferred to Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 or HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.

Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com