Bernard L. Fisher, 81 of Fairplain, passed away at his home on August 21, 2019 following a long illness.

He was born August 5, 1938 at Charleston, a son of Geneva Tolley of Ripley. Bernard was a 1956 graduate of Ripley High School and a Veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves in Ripley. He retired as an Electronics Repair Technician from Ravenswood Aluminum.

In addition to his mother, Geneva Tolley, he is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sonja Fisher; sons Chris (Tina Harrow) Fisher of Seattle, WA, Charles “Chuck” Fisher of Roanoke, VA; step-son Tim (Emily) Brown of Steubenville, OH; step daughter Jennifer (Chris Morris) Brown of Charleston; grandchildren Elliott and Andrew Brown.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Parsons Fisher and brother Delbert “Butch” Tolley.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 pm Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor George Freshour officiating. Burial will be in the Fairplain Cemetery. Friends may call from 12:00 pm until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in memory of Bernard to the Jackson County Commission on Aging,217 South Street, Ripley, WV 25271.

