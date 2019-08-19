Anna Louise Sell Lehew, 98, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Ravenswood, passed away on August 15, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Preston County, WV, on August 2, 1921, daughter of the late Daniel and Grace Dixon Sell.

She was a Methodist by faith. Anna was a hard worker, raising her family. She was a great lady with many friends, and all her met her, loved her. She loved to quilt and sew.

Anna is survived by her sons, Marion “Bud” Lehew, Robert Lehew, and Charles Lehew, all of Ravenswood; daughters, Lois “Jean” Taylor of Parkersburg, WV, Annabell “Sue” Wright of Ravenswood, and Helen “Aletha” Frabell of Vienna, WV; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the nursing staff at House Calls Hospice, Jamie, Tina, Carolyn, Barbie, and all the rest.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood with Father John Rice and Pastor Brady Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery.

Friends will be received by the family at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 20, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com, or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome. The obituary may be viewed on our website at www.roushfuneralhome.net.