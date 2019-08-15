Charles Basil Barr, 94, of Walker, passed away August 11, 2019 at his residence under the loving care of his family.

He was born on May 19, 1925 in Rock Castle, WV, the son of the late William Robert Barr and Flora Ann Hoschar Barr Casto.

Charles had proudly served his country in the US Army during World War II, serving most of his tour in Europe. He had worked for Elkem for thirty years. Charles had served as pastor of Middle Ridge Baptist Church for twenty years and for well over twenty years at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church where was a current member. He also served as Chaplin with the Deerwalk Volunteer Fire Department for many years.

Charles is survived by his children Kathy (Gary) Uppole, Bill (Darlene) Barr, Michael Barr, Pam (Mike) McIntire, Karen (Gordon) Inghram, Angie (Dave) Fulton, eleven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, sister Inez Brotherton and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-four years, Shirley Ann Smith Barr, daughter in law Brenda Barr, brothers Arthur, Ray, Dale, William Jr. Barr, sisters Edith Boone, Nellie Casto, Delores Rowley, two infant siblings Hoyt R. Barr and Pearl Barr and step father Elisha Lawson Casto.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to a special friend Kenny Reynolds who was faithful to visit and pray with Dad in recent years.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg with Pastors Tom Blake and Ron Little officiating.

Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery with full military rites by American Legion Post #15.

Visitation will 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 on Tuesday and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Middle Ridge and Pleasant Valley Baptist Churches.

