Roberta Ann “Robbie” Parsons, 71, of Evans, WV, passed away August 4, 2019, at the Ravenswood Care Center, following an extended illness.

She was born November 16, 1947, in Elyria, OH, the daughter of the late Herman A. and Mary Jane (Null) Alfred.

Robbie graduated from Parkersburg High School, and then worked for the Ideal Corrugated Box Company. Her good neighbors, Robert and Mildred Moss introduced her to Lester. He soon became her husband and they started their 49-year marriage together. They had four wonderful children.

Robbie worked as a respiratory therapist and later went back to school to become a registered nurse. She retired from Jackson General Hospital where she worked in the Intensive Care Unit and later worked for Kanawha Hospice until her health began to fail.

She was a member of the Evans Church of God and her belief in God, her love for her children, and especially the grandchildren sustained her through many years of ill health.

Survivors include her husband, Lester; children, Allison Smith (Earl), Nathan Parsons (Danielle), Daniel Parsons (Carrie) and David Parsons (Tongia); 10 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers, Robert Alfred, James Alfred and sister, Rebecca Peterson.

Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with Pastor Benjamin Riggleman and the Rev. Harless Cook officiating. Burial will follow in the Otterbein Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.

