Doris Jean Tomlinson, 75, of Eleanor, WV, left a life of trials to join her heavenly father on August 6, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.

She was born April 23, 1944, in Advent, WV, the daughter of the late Lytal and Gatha (Parsons) Payne. In addition to her biological parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Tomlinson; son, David Lee Tomlinson; daughter, Deborah Florence Tomlinson; adopted parents, Donald and Lilly Jones; brother, Robert Dale Payne; sisters, Karen Sue Payne, Carol Payne-Folds and sister-in-law, Barbara Payne.

Doris was a homemaker and caregiver. She was a lifetime member of the Red House United Brethren Independent Church where she was also a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir. She enjoyed reading Christian romance books, bibliographies, growing flowers and babysitting local children.

Survivors include her daughter, Drema Tomlinson Smith and her husband Dan of Cross Lanes; son, Gary Riffle and his wife Thelma of Eleanor; brothers, Leroy Payne of Parkersburg, Ray Payne and his wife Jean of Sissonville, Jack Payne and his wife Sue of Sandyville, John Payne and his wife Nancy of Ohio; sisters, Donna Hamon and Jan Hamon both of Given; granddaughter Bobbi Jo Hescht of Cross Lanes and several nieces and nephews.

Service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Red House United Brethren Independent Church, Red House, WV, with Pastor Greg Blake officiating. Interment will follow in the Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com

Casto Funeral Home, Evans, has been entrusted with the arrangements.