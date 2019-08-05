David Jay Casto, 74, of Ripley, WV, passed away August 3, 2019, at his home.

He was born June 7, 1945, in Spencer, WV, the son of the late Kenna David and Nina Adelene (Comer) Casto. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Phyllis Casto in May of this year; sisters, Donna Steel, Carolyn Casto; brothers, Denzil Casto, Dewaine Casto and Denvil Casto.

David was a retired heavy equipment operator from the West Virginia Department of Highways with over 15 years of service. He enjoyed training boxing to the youth in Jackson County, NASCAR, fishing and hunting.

He was known for his laughter and joking and especially being a prankster with his grandchildren. He loved his family and was most generous. He never had much in life but his family could always count on his grand sense of humor to help them though tough times.

Survivors include his children, David Jay Casto II and his wife, Lisa of Ripley, Katharina Angus and her husband Joe of Barboursville; brother, Dewight Casto of Ripley; sisters, Dorothy Casto of Ripley, Deloris Stutler of Fairplain; grandchildren Colton Angus, Kendra Cremeans and Jacob Casto.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Baptist Grove Cemetery, Leroy. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.

