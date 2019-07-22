William ‘Bill’ McKinley Weekley Jr., 81, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on July 19, 2019.

He was born on October 26, 1937 in Sandyville, WV and was the son of the late William McKinley and Emma Rogers Weekley.

Bill was a 1955 graduate of Gilmore High School and retired from Kaiser Aluminum in Ravenswood, WV. He was a member of the United Steel Workers of America, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the Moose Lodge.

He loved every minute he got to spend with his family and friends, and enjoyed watching NASCAR and sporting events.

Bill is survived by his daughter Gloria (Mike) Brown of Williamstown, WV. Grandchildren Anne (Eric) Taylor, Michael and Amanda Brown all of Williamstown, WV. Daughter-in-law Lisa Weekley, grandchildren Ashley and Rachel Weekley all of Marietta, OH. Four very special great-grandchildren Braxton, Luke, and Josie Taylor and Colt McKinley all of Williamstown, WV. Three sisters, Mary Lou Bare, Inez Mae (Sidney) Smith, and Donna Campbell, along with many nieces and nephews who he adored.

He was preceded in death by his son William ‘Bill’ McKinley Weekley III, his grandson William ‘Billy’ Weekley, and 3 sisters Jane Abels Wilson, Helen Smith, and Betty Gandee.

Per his wishes he will be cremated and there will be no services.

His ornery grin and endless jokes will be missed everyday.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, of their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.