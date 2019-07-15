Denvil G. Adkins, 68, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on July 14, 2019, at Jackson General Hospital in Ripley, WV.

He was born on August 12, 1950, in Boone County, WV, son of the late Serbert C. and Virginia M. Adkins.

He attended the House of Prayer in Newark, WV, for many years. He was a coal miner in Boone County with the Carbon Fuel Coal Company. He loved to deer hunt and raise and race horses.

Denvil is survived by his wife, Kathy Adkins; children, L. Jean Adkins, Kristy Adkins-Buckley and Jeremy Adkins; grandchildren, Magen, Jean, Katrina, Cahil, Mystik, and Kyle; great grandchildren, Rogue and McClellan; brother, Danny Adkins; sister, Shirley Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Virginia, 1 brother, and 1 sister.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 11:00 am at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood with Raymond Ray officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens in Parkersburg, WV.

Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome. The obituary may be viewed on our website at www.roushfuneralhome.net.