Phyllis Ann Wiggins, 80, of Parkersburg passed away July 4, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born March 28, 1939 in Pike County, Kentucky to the late Carl and Helen Ethel Francis Reed. She obtained an Associate Degree from Parkersburg Community College and retired from Kaiser Aluminum. She loved her family and was known for making the best lasagna in town.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Tim (Jeri) Rector and Ted (Jennifer) Rector, both of Ravenswood; her daughter, Monica Lynn Evans of Parkersburg, her grandchildren, Brett (Cassie) Rector, Emily Rector and Allison (Chase) Soares; great-grandson, Bryce Rector and her sisters, Rosemary Darnell and Nancy (Joe) Burford both of Ravenswood.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne F. Wiggins, and a brother-in-law, Jack Darnell.

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Kimes Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Donations may be made to Amedysis Hospice in memory of Phyllis.

