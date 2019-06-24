Orlas Henry Fox, 84, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away June 20, 2019, in the Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Point Pleasant.

He was born December 4, 1934, in Spencer, WV, the son of the late Ralph and Clora (Prine) Fox. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Keith Allen Fox; brothers, Warren, Morris, Roy and John, and sisters, Ada Hughes, Beulah Hughes, Virginia Hunt and Rosa Lee Ash.

Orlas was retired from the pot repair department at Kaiser Aluminum and was a member of United Steelworkers Union, Local #5668. He enjoyed trading, buying and selling vehicles, hunting, fishing and camping.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Ella Deloris (Carr) Fox; sons, Ed Fox (Mary Ann) of Oak Island, NC, Larry Fox (Cindy) of Ripley and Joe Fox of Ravenswood; daughter, Darlene Ash (Rodney) of Letart; eight grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and a brother, Charles Fox (Waveline) of Parkersburg.

There will be no public services at this time. Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV is providing arrangements.

Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com