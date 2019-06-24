Larry Saunders, 64 of Ripley, WV passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 following a sudden illness.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carla (Shumway) Saunders of Ripley; his children Eric Saunders of Southport, NC, Matthew (Miranda) Saunders of Evans, WV, Kari Saunders (Kenneth Kay) of Ripley, WV and Megan (Brandon) Board of Fraziers Bottom, WV; sister-in-law Kathy Wyer; his beautiful grandchildren, Rowen Scott Kay and Ily Marie Saunders, Avery Evertt Kay; his brother Gene (Donna) Saunders of Holden Beach, NC; sister Rhonda Hodge of Raeford, NC and Patricia (Kenny) Byrd of Boiling Springs, NC.; niece Crystal Wyer; nephew Kevin (Sara) Wyer; great nieces Sydney, Ali and Jenna Wyer and great nephew, Nicolas Varner and his nieces and nephews in North Carolina Gene, Ken, Courtney, Julie and Brandon.

He was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Saunders, his parents Albert and Dorothy Saunders, in-laws Charles and Sarah Shumway and nephew Will Jones of Southport, NC.

Larry worked for Carolina Power and Light Co., Southport, NC as a pipefitter and as a Control Operator for Takeda Chemical in Wilmington, NC. He obtained an Associates Degree as a Computer Aided Draftsman and worked for Prine Surveying in Spencer, WV and Fox Engineering in Ripley, WV.

Larry enjoyed family vacations, collecting coins, recycling, guns, fast cars, western movies and NASCAR but his biggest enjoyment in life was his family.

Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, WV. Burial will be in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley, WV. Friends may call from 6 to 8 pm Wednesday evening at the Funeral Home.

In keeping with his wishes, his organs, tissue and corneas were donated in order to help others.

