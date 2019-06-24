Kevin Duane Davis, 58, of Ravenswood, WV, took his heavenly flight on June 24, 2019.

He is survived by his dear mother, Rebecca Davis, brothers, Rodney (Pat) Davis and Chris (Rhonda) Davis, sisters, Jane Davis and Beth (Matt) Moore, as well as his sister-in-law, Caper Davis, and many nieces and nephews.

Looking at Kevin you might have thought he was limited because of his disabilities; in actuality he blew the doors open with his abilities. He greeted everyone with a genuine love and acceptance. He rocked all twenty-one of his chromosomes.

Kevin was a high school graduate of Ripley, class of 1984. He worked and contributed to society for over 20 years at Jackson County Development Center. He was an active member of Second Baptist Church and founding member of the Shepherd’s class, where he led the choir. He was an athlete participating in Jackson County Special Olympics, playing bocce ball, bowling, power lifting, as well as basketball, and track and field. Many summers, he and his best buddies attended Camp Echo and Camp Sesca where he could let his hair down.

Kevin enjoyed painting, watching WWF Wrestling, and helping with housework. Even though he could not read, he would fill many notebooks with verses from his Bible. The greatest joy in his life was his family. He dearly loved his grandparents, as well as each aunt and uncle. Holidays, birthdays and family reunions had a tremendous impact on him. He loved to be in the middle of all the excitement. Kevin was blessed to grow up in Ravenswood, where neighbors became family.

Kevin is preceded in death by his father, George Davis, and two older brothers, George “Pete” III, and Greg Davis.

Friends will be received at Second Baptist Church on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with services beginning at 1:00 pm with Pastor S. R. Parsons, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Ravenswood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jackson County Special Olympics in Kevin’s memory.

Special thanks to the staff at Ravenswood Village and Kanawha Hospice Care. They are true angels.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome. The obituary may also be viewed on our website at www.roushfuneralhome.net.