Thelma Jean Harris, 70 of Cottageville, passed away at her home surrounded by family on June 15, 2019.

She was born September 4, 1948 in Putnam County, a daughter of the late Dessie and Hazel Starcher King. She enjoyed Adult Coloring and Crocheting.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Harry Harris; daughter Cynthia Harris; son Dion (Charlene) Harris; brother Paul (Deanna) King; sisters Carol Workman of Cottageville and Oeda (Bob) Cline; grandchildren Rebecca Harris, William Harris and Megean Hanshaw; great grandchildren Bently Harris, Brandon Harris and Connor Harris. She is also survived by a good friend, Dale Cutwright and her hospice nurse, Tina Vincent.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her grandson, Zachary Harris and a sister, Betty Hager.

In honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and a Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, June, 22, 2019 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Todd King officiating.

