Mary Carmichael, 94 of Ravenswood, passed away June 17, 2019 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, following a short illness.

She was born February 27, 1925 in Belleville, WV, a daughter of the late William Earl and Orpha Ruble Allen. She was a member of the Medina Community Church and was a great homemaker in caring for her family. She enjoyed crocheting and word search.

She is survived by her children, Clair (Dianna) Carmichael, Beverly (Neil) Thompson, Robert Ray (Mohelia) Carmichael Jr. and Timmy Carmichael; 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren; son-in-law Enoch Pursley.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ray Carmichael; daughter Linda Pursley, two infant brothers Carl and Ari and brothers Glen and Ray Allen and two grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Norman Taylor and Bud McVey officiating. Burial will be in the Independence Cemetery, Sandyville. Friends may call from 11 am until the time of service Friday, at the funeral home.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com