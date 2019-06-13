Van Buren Shepherd, Jr., 88, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on June 11, 2019, at his home.

He was born on March 19, 1931, in Raleigh County, WV, son of the late Van Buren Shepherd, Sr., and Alberta Ward Shepherd.

Van got his GED at Clearfork High School. He was a coal miner in Marfork, WV. He served in the US Navy for 5 years as a Boatswain’s Mate on the USS Chewaucan (AOG 50). He was awarded the Navy Occupational Medal and the National Defense Medal. Van was a Mason for over 30 years. He retired from Kaiser Aluminum, laborer in the Roll Shop when he retired.

He is survived by his daughters, Marcia Conley and Karen Shepherd, both of Ravenswood; son, Dale Shepherd of Bonaire, GA; granddaughter, Kristen Bacon (Dan) of Virginia Beach, VA; grandson, Dale Shepherd, Jr. of Bonaire, GA; adopted granddaughter, Savanna Casto of Ravenswood; great grandson, Aiden Shepherd of Bonaire, GA; siblings, Albert Shepherd and Roger Shepherd, both of Michigan, Sandra Urban of Kenna, WV, Lula Mae Taylor of Williamstown, WV, Terry Shepherd of Beckley, WV, Reba Plotts of Maryland, Sharon Angle of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 12:00 pm at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, WV, with Pastor David Gilbert officiating. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery with graveside military rites provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard and graveside Masonic Rites provided by Ashton Lodge #12 AF and AM of Ravenswood. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday, June 15, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roush Funeral Home, PO Box 933, Ravenswood, WV 26164.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome. The obituary may be viewed on our website at www.roushfuneralhome.net.