Mary Louise (DeWees) Rhodes, 63 of Pensacola, FL, formerly of Kenna, WV, passed away May 16, 2019 following a long illness.

She was born February 8, 1956 at Kenna, a daughter of E. Louise (Lewis) DeWees and the late Averal D. DeWees. Mary was a graduate of the Ripley High School Class of 1974 and a graduate of the Charleston School of Beauty. She was a Hairdresser for over 40 years. Mary enjoyed crafting, crocheting and sewing for her family.

In addition to her Mother, Mary is survived by her children, Joshua E. Rhodes of WV, Amanda B. Rhodes of FL and James S. Rhodes of FL; brothers David, Stephen, Joseph (Angela) and John DeWees all of Kenna and sister Martha (Mark) Riffee of Zanesville, OH; her grandchildren, Kade, Addyson and Colt.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 am Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Pleasant View Church, Kenna, with Pastor David Spencer officiating. Burial will be in the Gandee-Stonelick Cemetery, Kenna. Friends may call from 10:00 am until the time of service on Saturday at the Church.

Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, is serving the family.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com