William Michael Talbert, 40 of Kenna passed away on May 19, 2019 at his home following an extended illness.

He was born September 15, 1978 in Orlando, FL. He was a 1998 graduate of Ripley High School and enjoyed collecting Fire Trucks and Stuffed Animals.

He is survived by his mother and father, Rosa and Garland Maze of Kenna.

There are no public services scheduled. Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley is serving the family.

