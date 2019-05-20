John Rex Reed, 77, of Ripley, WV, passed away May 16, 2019 at his home following an extended illness.

He was born August 26, 1943 in Given, WV, a son of the late Cecil Bradford and Lavell Gladys (Hill) Reed. His wife Helen E. (Fields) Reed also preceded him in death.

He was a former employee of TAG Gallion Chevrolet and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also a farmer and employed by Thomas Goodwin and Dr. Roi Reed.

Survivors include his daughters, Kimberly Ann (Douglas) Hughes of Elkview and Kelli Jo Reed of Ripley; grand fur babies Miley and Sadie.

Memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced. Burial will be in the Parsons Cemetery, Gay, WV. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.

