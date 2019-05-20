Christopher Lynd Hayes, 70, of Ravenswood passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at his home following an extended illness.

He was born May 25, 1948 in Tucson, AZ a son of the late Harry Dayton and Alice Holliday Hayes. Chris served his country in the U.S. Army as a chaplain during the Vietnam War. Following his time in the military he worked as a lab technician for University of Virginia. Chris was a jack of all trades and could do anything he put his mind to. He was a wonderful woodworker, made beautiful prizm dreamcatcher, and enjoyed flying model airplanes.

Chris is survived by a host of family, extended family and many friends. The family would like to extended a special thank to the ICU team at Camden Clark, as well as Hospice for their care in compassion given to Chris during his illness.

A memorial service to celebrate Chris’s life will be held at a later date. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.