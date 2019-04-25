Brenda Gail (Livingston) Walters, 64, of Evans, WV, passed away April 22, 2019, at her home following a sudden illness.

She was born October 9, 1954 in Ripley, WV, a daughter of the late Cleon Oley and Dorla May (McIntyre) Livingston. Her sister, Jane Marie Monroe also preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of Glenville State College with a degree in accounting. She was retired from the West Virginia State Tax Department with 23 years of service as a computer specialist. She enjoyed traveling.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Robert Lee Walters; daughter, Amanda Lee Walters of Syracuse, NY; grandchildren, Jonathan M Walters, Joshua L. Walters and Dakota D. Walters; sister, Sue Ann (Darry) Marshall of Red House, WV.

Service will be 11 a.m. ~ Friday, April 26, 2019 in the Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with Pastor Don Keefer officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson County Memory Gardens Cemetery, Cottageville, WV. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com