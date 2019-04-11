Donald Glenn Stanley, 78, of Sandyville passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his home following an extended illness.

He was born July 20, 1940 in Parkersburg, a son of Eileen Cain Stanley and the late Donald Jackson Stanley. Glenn proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Following his military service he worked as mechanic and drove tour buses for Park Tours. He also worked as a guard and firefighter for Arlington County Fire Department in Virginia and upon moving to Ripley served on the Ripley Volunteer fire department. He enjoyed motorcycles, keeping in touch and attending reunions with Platoon 257 Alumni, bluegrass music, and hunting with his sons.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Mary Lou Smith Stanley; Children Ronald Stanley, Michael Stanley (Kelley), Russell Good, and Elizabeth Good; mother Eileen Stanley; Brothers Larry Stanley (Judy) and Robert Stanley (Suzanne); grandchildren Andrew Stanley, Rachel Stanley, Joey Stanley, Celena Smith, Jessica Thompson, and Matthew Thompson; great grandchildren Adalyn Thompson, Loretta Thompson, Grayson Yeager, Dalton Ingram, and Gabriel Thompson.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Stanley.

In honoring Glenn’s wishes he will be cremated with a memorial service to be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastors Joey Cunningham and Derron Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.