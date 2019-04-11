Derrick Ace George, 14 of Ripley, passed away April 7, 2019.

He was born June 2, 2004 in Valdosta, GA, son of Jeff and Angela George of Ripley. Derrick was a Freshman at Ripley High School and enjoyed Boxing and listening to “Old Country Music.”

In addition to his parents, Jeff and Angela, he is survived by a brother Kevin; grandmother Joyce Coon: grandfather Randy Bare; Uncles Tony (Jessica) George and Scott George along with several cousins.

Friends may call on the family on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Funeral Service will be held at 7 pm at the funeral home.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com