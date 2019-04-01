George Douglas Tidd, 59, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on March 30, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV, following an extended illness.

Doug was born April 11, 1959, in Wood County, WV, son of the late George Paul and Mary Ann (Lehew) Tidd. He had been employed at DuPont in Parkersburg, WV, for the past six years and had spent eighteen years working at Hartley Manufacturing (later called Ravenswood Specialty Services) in Ravenswood. He was an avid sports fan and particularly loved watching West Virginia University sports teams. Doug was a loving husband, father, and friend. He adored his grandchildren who called him “poppy’.

He is survived by his devoted wife of thirty-three years, Cynthia (Dotson) Tidd; daughters, Mary Gandee (Jason) of Portland, OH, Alisha Miihlbach (Kevin) of Ravenswood, and Jessica Bergdorf (Derek) of Ravenswood; and grandchildren, Brooke Slaven, Ashton Gandee, K.W. Miihlbach, Emslie Miihlbach, Anna Miihlbach, Enoch Miihlbach, and Joslyn Bergdorf; sister, Jo Beth Fitzwater; brother, Steve Tidd; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Doug was preceded in death by a brother, T.A. Tidd; and grandchildren, Kaylee Miihlbach and Samuel Bergdorf.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood at 2:00 pm with Reverend Tim Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Independence Cemetery in Sandyville, WV.

Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roush Funeral Home, P.O. Box 933, Ravenswood, WV 26164, to assist family with expenses.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome. The obituary may be viewed on our website at www.roushfuneralhome.net.