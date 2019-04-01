Carl Norman “Pete” Isner, 84, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his home in Ripley surrounded by family.

He was born in Grafton on June 21, 1934. Pete graduated from the Grafton High School, Class of 1952. He married Donna Jean Woodyard on April 22, 1956 and they were married for 63 years. Pete started working in March 1960 as a machinist at Ravenswood Aluminum and retired in 1995 after 35 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman; basketball player (and analyst of the sport), and a writer. He wrote one book and basketball and another book of poetry. Above all, he was a Christian who loved the Lord and his family dearly.

He is survived by his wife Donna; daughter Cheryl (Rick) Olcott, son Mark (Bea) Isner, daughter Sandra Isner-Johnson, son Matt Leslie (Isner); grandchildren Josh Olcott, Jessi (Fredrick) Yllemo, Jess (Jess) Isner, Corey Isner, Phillip (Ashleigh) Johnson, Pamela (Brandon) Blake, Connor Isner, and Keely Isner; Boston Cissell; great grandchildren Landon Olcott, Ava Isner, Cohen Isner, Cason Isner, Elijah Johnson, Aiden Johnson, Max Yllemo, and Samuel Blake.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hamilton and Viola (Riley) Isner; brother Raymond Isner, sister Evelyn Jones, brother Russ Isner, and one daughter, Rebecca Ann.

The family will receive friends at Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley, WV on Tuesday evening April 2nd from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3rd with Rev. Dr. Ford Price officiating. Burial will be in the Woodsdale Memorial Park, Grafton with graveside service starting at 3 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd, W., Charleston, WV 25387 or to Epworth United Methodist Church (Food Pantry or Andrew Callers) 299 N. Church St., Ripley, WV 25271. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.