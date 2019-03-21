Paul R. Saunders, 75, of Evans, WV went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 after a long illness. Paul was born on April 27, 1943 in Charleston, WV. He was the son of the late Reginald and Romalita Haynes Saunders.

He is survived by his wife of 46 ½ years, Charolette Casto Saunders; brothers Gary (Jeannie) of Hampton, VA and Tom (Carla) of Charleston, WV. He is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews. Paul had a special place in his heart of his Godchildren, Kim Caballero, Beth, Kelly, and Paige.

Paul attended West Virginia University and graduated from West Virginia State College. He loved the people he served of Jackson County for 36 years as a Sanatarian/Health Inspector. He was a member of Calvary United Methoidst Church in Ripley, the Gideons, as well as the Masonic Lodge No. 16 AF and AM, Ripley Chapter No. 17 Order of the Eastern Star (now affiliated with Cottageville No. 16).

If you knew Paul, you knew he was the Number 1 fan for the West Virginia Mountaineers and loved sports of all kinds. He was a very good baseball players. He was an excellent Ping Pong player (matter of fact he was state champ 2 years in a row) Many of his nieces and nephews learned to play Ping Pong with their Uncle Paul. He loved his Gideons work as well as working with the men at Church. He also loved traveling and other activities with his family. Paul loved the outdoors and his home. He was a gentleman who was kind and compassionate to everyone. Most of all, Paul loved the Lord and now enjoys continuous fellowship with HIM.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Rev. Charles Hicks officiating. Visitation wil be held Saturday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home, as well as an hour prior to the service on Sunday. Burial will be in the Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty. Following the committal service a reception prepared by the women of Calvary United Methodist Church and close friends will be held at the Liberty Lions Club. The family asks anyone wanting to make a donation in Paul’s memory may make it to the Calvary United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 205 N. Court St., Ripley, WV 25271,as Paul loved to help others. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.