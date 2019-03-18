Mark E. Rhule, 62, of Goldtown passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

He was born February 10, 1957 at Charleston a son of Emogene McLane Rhule and the late Robert Mankin Rhule. Mark was a veteran of the U.S. Army and later worked at Kanawha Manufacturing. He enjoyed taking care of his mother and helping her work around the yard and in their flowers.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his sister, Stephanie Raines of St. Albans and a brother, Robert Rhule of St. Albans.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a sister, Jennifer Rhule.

Per Mark’s request he will be cremated with no further services at this time. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.