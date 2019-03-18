James Wright Chambers Sr., 83, of Weston, WV, passed away March 16, 2019 in United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV.

He was born September 11, 1935 in Ravenswood, WV, a son of the late Solon Wright and Ardith Evelyn (Knowlton) Chambers. In addition to his parents his first wife, Emma Zoe (Hoff) Chambers; brothers, Robert Lee and Chuck Chambers and an infant daughter preceded him in death.

He was a tower climber and installer for Lloyd’s Electronics with 39 years of service. He was a Baptist by faith and enjoyed gospel music, camping, traveling, NASCAR and his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Valerie D. (Drennen) Chambers of Weston, WV; children, Tammy (Jeff) Wamer of Ravenswood, Herbert Clark (Aundrea) Chambers of Ripley, James Wright Chambers II and his wife Rebecca “Sam”, Mark (Deana) Chambers of Wingett, OH and Denise (Andrei) Ivanko of Gulfport, MS; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Dianna (Chambers) Wood of Marietta, OH; brother, William “Bill” Chambers of Williamstown.

Service will be 2 p.m. ~ Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in the Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with Rev. Gerald Bosley officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson County Memory Gardens Cemetery, Cottageville, WV. Visitation will be from 11 a.m., Tuesday until time of service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com