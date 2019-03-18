Carol Ann McGlumphy Grum, 82, passed into the higher service of her Lord on March 13, 2019 at Valley Hospice in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born February 20, 1937 the daughter of the late William G. and Katherine Holowid McGlumphy III. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter Susan Lynn Tudor; sister Judith Durenberger and a brother William S. McGlumphy.

Carol retired from Dr. Francis Sunseri’s Medical Office. She held church membership at First Westminster Presbyterian Church, Steubenville where she served as organist for many years and was organist for over 35 years at Starkdale Presbyterian Church. Carol graduated from West Liberty State College as a Dental Hygienist and her early years was active member of 4H Club and took piano lessons from age 7 through college. She sang in churches locally and in the Pittsburgh area.

She is survived by her son David Eric (Anna) Grum; six grandchildren Rachel and Catherine Tudor, JoAnn, Frances “Frankie”, David Ethan and Erika Grum; sister Susan (Carl) Gleason of Ravenswood, WV; brother David Roberts (Sandra) McGlumphy of Toccoa, GA.

Memorial services will be held at First Westminster Presbyterian Church, 235 North 4th Street, Steubenville, Ohio 43952 on Friday, March 22, 2019 where friends may call from 10:30 until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jason Elliott officiating. Private inurnment in Greenlawn Cemetery, Moundsville, West Virginia. Friends are invited to attend a luncheon immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall. Memorial contributions may be directed to First Westminster Church or Donor’s choice.

