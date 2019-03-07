Anthony Wayne “Butch” Skeen, 69, of Ripley passed away March 5, 2019 at Marietta Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born April 19, 1949 at Belgrove, a son of Belva Eurada Westfall Skeen and the late Gerald Glenn Skeen. After high school he attended Marshall University and earned his degree in education. He taught for several years at Cottageville Elementary and then at Ripley Middle School where he retired after 40 years. He was an avid collector of sports cards, magazines, and other sports memorabilia. He also enjoyed attending many Ripley sporting events to cheer on the Vikings.

He is survived by his mother, Belva Eurada Skeen; brother Mike Skeen; nieces and nephews Matthew Skeen, Anna Skeen, and Joseph Skeen; Great nieces and nephews Charlice Skeen, Elijiah Skeen, Briana Marks, and Noah Skeen.

Funeral service will be Saturday, March 9th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Danny Cummings officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com