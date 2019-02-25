Nial Fredric Pennington, better known as “Papaw Pete”, 80, of Barberton, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

He was born on May 28, 1938 in Dixie to the late Frank Pennington and Clara King.

Nial lived a life of selflessness. Everything he did was for his family. He was a hard worker and instilled that work ethic and independence within his children and grandchildren. We will remember him lovingly in our hearts for his kindness, generosity and his great love for his family.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughters, Clara Ann Salmon and Tammy Tanner; son, Thomas Pennington; grandson, Timothy Pennington; and brother, Jack Pennington.

He is survived by his granddaughters, Amanda Painter (Matthew) of Given and Melany Salmon of Poca; grandson, Mike Salmon (Addie) of Poca; and great-grandchildren, Nessa Salmon, Cole Salmon and Alanna Painter.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.