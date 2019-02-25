Jean Ellen Garnes, 64, of Fairplain passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House following a short illness.

She was born July 23, 1954 at Charleston, WV a daughter of the late King Junior and Reba Ethel Harrison Garnes.

She is survived by a son Trevor Stutler of Morgantown; Brother Hershel Harrison of Huntington; Sisters Norma Rice (Skip) of Indian Head, MD, Greta Cochran (Jeff) of Kenna, and Kay Harrison (Ronnie) of Ripley. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was 1 p.m. Monday, February 25th at Goldtown Community Church with Pastors Al Mendez and Aaron Jones officiating. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial followed in the Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com