Hellen Marie (Snider) Carpenter, 86, of Cottageville, WV, (Evergreen Hills Community) passed away February 17, 2019, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, WV, after a sudden illness.

She was born November 20, 1932 in Worthington, WV a daughter of the late William Francis and Annie Rebecca (Wyckoft) Snider. Her husband, Herman Paige Carpenter; brothers, Manuel, Luke and Harry Carpenter; sister, Annie Perez also preceded her in death.

She was a charter member of the Old Hickory Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She attended the Ripley Tabernacle Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, flowers and her birds.

Survivors include her daughter, Faith Ann (Sherwood) “Duke” Holbert of Racine, OH, Susan Lynn (Bryon) Querrey of Ripley and Patti Paige (Curt) of Crystal River, FL; grandchildren, Whitney Burnem, John Bunner and Scottie Querrey; great-grandchildren, Talan, Frankie John, Skyler, Annie, Whitney, Logan and Brody.

Service will be 1p.m. ~ Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with Pastor Sherwood “Duke” Holbert officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson County Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Cottageville, WV. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

