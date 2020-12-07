By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Mineral County Health Department confirmed the 28th, 29th and 30th COVID-related deaths over the weekend.

The 28th community member was an 84-year-old male who had been hospitalized, the 29th was a resident of the Piney Valley Nursing Home, and the 30th was an 83-year-old male who had been hospitalized.

According to health department administrator A.Jay Root, the Piney Valley resident was the 15th resident to succumb to COVID-related illness.

A total of 89 residents and 59 employees at the facility have tested positive since the outbreak started.

Health department personnel continue to work closely with the staffs at the facilities and the West Virginia DHHR to ensure proper protocols are being followed and also to identify any potential persons who may have come in contact with the positive individuals.

As of Monday, Mineral County as a whole had 602 currently active cases, and 68 probable cases. A total of 848 have recovered from the virus since March.

Root continues to urge the public to wear masks, frequently wash their hands, and practice social distancing to help bring these numbers down.

"If you develop symptoms, have concerns, or feel you need to be tested, contact the Mineral County Health Department at 304-788-1321 or your local provider," Root said.

Free community testing is again being offered on Wednesday, with the scheduled times being 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mineral County Technical Center and the same time at the Mineral County Fairgrounds in Fort Ashby.

For further information on COVID-19, visit www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com or www.cdc.gov.