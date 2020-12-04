KEYSER - The US Wind Force Foundation Inc. has announced the recipients of the tenth round of grants from its Community Benefit Fund associated with the Pinnacle Wind Farm, which is indirectly owned and operated by Clearway Energy Group.

Eleven grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 and totaling $21,000 were allocated to local projects, bringing the ten-year total of donations from the wind farm to $232,775.

Twenty-two completed grant applications were received and evaluated by a local Allocation Committee made up of eight members of the community. The committee is chaired by Keyser resident Cindy Pyles. “I appreciate the continued commitment and the amount of effort the Allocation Committee exerted in its review of the grant applications. They did an outstanding job. We appreciate that the developers of the Pinnacle Wind Farm designed a process for allocating grant money that allowed for local decision-making,” said Pyles.

The 2020 grant recipients are as follows:

- Aging & Family Services of Mineral County, Inc, $4,000 for the renovation of the Keyser Senior Center kitchen.

- American Legion Boyce Houser Post 41, $1,000 for repairs to the post parking lot.

- City of Piedmont. $1,000 for repairs to the pool and installation of basketball court.

- Developmental Center & Workshop, Inc, $1,000 to install LED outside lighting.

- Fountain Ruritan Club, $1,000 for the repair of the kitchen floor at the Ruritan building.

- Friends of Ashby’s Fort, Inc, $1,000 to install solar-powered exterior lighting at the museum.

- Friends of Jennings Randolph Lake, Inc., $2,000 for the construction of a pavilion at the pond.

- Highland Arts Unlimited, Inc., $2,000 to continue the Murals and Community Arts Projects.

- Kitzmiller Volunteer Fire Department, $1,000 for the purchase of a scene light for Boat 70.

- Mineral County Historical Society, Inc, $500 for the establishment of a Military History Room.

- Town of Elk Garden, $2,500 for a utility building.

The directors and officers of the US Wind Force Foundation extended a special appreciation to the members of the Allocation Committee: Cindy Pyles, chair; Logan DelSignore, vice-ehair; Bill Boggs, Terry Stephens, Walt Ward, Cliff Wendricks, and Carol Wilson. Their service to the foundation and their community was a critical part of the grant review process.

Pinnacle Wind, which was originally developed by Laurel Renewable Partners, voluntarily committed to donate $60,000 to the Community Benefit Fund at the start of commercial operations in 2012 and $20,000 per year for the life of the project.

“We are extremely pleased to be part of this community,” said Doug Vance, site manager with Clearway Energy Group. “It’s nice to know that we can be of help to such worthy local initiatives.”

About US Wind Force Foundation, Inc.

US Wind Force Foundation, Inc., a West Virginia nonprofit corporation, is organized exclusively for charitable purposes. Its primary purpose is to enhance the community by providing funding for projects related to education, historic preservation, public safety, economic development, public recreation, parks, playgrounds, athletic facilities, and other similar activities. It will provide funding to select not-for-profit community organizations, and communities, consistent with its charter.

To learn more about the US Wind Force Foundation, Inc., visit the website www.uswff.org.



