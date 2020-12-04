Special events are planned for the evening of Saturday, Dec. 5 in Ripley. The Christmas Parade begins at 6 p.m. near Ripley High and proceeds to the Starcher Mansion along West Main Street.

Santa’s Village features free carriage rides from Rocky Point Farms, caroling by the Ripley Christian Academy Touring Choir, and socially distant visits with Santa.

Other activities on the mansion lawn include free goodies and gift gathering for the kids. Plus, they’ll be making reindeer food and mailing letters to Santa, thanks to the Pilot Club of Jackson County.

Several craft vendors also are going to be available.