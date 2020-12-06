RIDGELEY – Ridgeley police officer Mike Lott was recognized this week for his dedication and performance with the department as he was prompted to the rank of sergeant.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

Lott is the first officer with the department to hold this rank. He has worked for the town for the past five years and his promotion comes as the town recently welcomed new police chief Cody Kroll.

In addition to his duties in Ridgeley, Lott is a full-time officer with West Virginia Department of Natural Resources.

In other business, Ridgeley has cancelled its regularly scheduled December meeting of the mayor and council due to rising concerns for the coronavirus.



